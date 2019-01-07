Influence Chain Price Hits $0.0061 (INC)

Influence Chain (CURRENCY:INC) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Influence Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Influence Chain has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Influence Chain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $245,974.00 worth of Influence Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Influence Chain

Influence Chain (INC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. Influence Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Influence Chain’s official website is www.influencechain.org. Influence Chain’s official Twitter account is @InfluencerChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Influence Chain

Influence Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinTiger and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Influence Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Influence Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Influence Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

