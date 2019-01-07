Hvivo PLC (LON:HVO) insider James Winschel acquired 14,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £3,952.20 ($5,164.25).

Shares of HVO opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Monday. Hvivo PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 136.89 ($1.79).

Get Hvivo alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HVO shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hvivo in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hvivo to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Hvivo PLC (HVO) Insider Purchases 14,115 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/insider-buying-hvivo-plc-hvo-insider-purchases-14115-shares-of-stock.html.

Hvivo Company Profile

hVIVO plc, a specialty biopharma company, provides medical and scientific research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. The company is developing a human-based analytical platform to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases, including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, asthma exacerbation, and human rhinovirus.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Hvivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hvivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.