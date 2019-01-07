Insider Buying: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) Director Purchases 9,221 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Sean Stalfort purchased 9,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,359.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,300. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 215,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 67,910 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790.

