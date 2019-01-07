Insider Selling: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Director Sells $60,135.00 in Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director James B. Hicks sold 1,055 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $60,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,351 shares in the company, valued at $875,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $58.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $428.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.76. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $98.76.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 627.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at $1,226,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,940 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Sidoti started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

