Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Director Sells $292,600.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DXCM opened at $116.24 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.81 and a 12 month high of $152.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 167.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $678,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,978,000 after acquiring an additional 228,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $252,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Oppenheimer set a $150.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on DexCom from $170.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/insider-selling-dexcom-inc-dxcm-director-sells-292600-00-in-stock.html.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.