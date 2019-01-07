Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NDSN) Insider Sells 11,250 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $1,318,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nordson stock opened at $116.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.98 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Nordson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,225,000 after acquiring an additional 102,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nordson by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on Nordson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

