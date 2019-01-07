Insider Selling: Pentair PLC (PNR) SVP Sells 1,287 Shares of Stock

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $48,404.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pentair stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.88 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,355 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

