Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) CFO Sells $159,828.57 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 6,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $159,828.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,347.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $27.75 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $211,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.3% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $287,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

