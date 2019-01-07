Insider Selling: Zscaler Inc (ZS) EVP Sells 4,807 Shares of Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $188,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 27th, Amit Sinha sold 19,140 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $759,092.40.

On Thursday, December 20th, Amit Sinha sold 24,874 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $994,960.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Amit Sinha sold 10,407 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $426,687.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $192,856.84.

On Thursday, November 29th, Amit Sinha sold 6,730 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $245,712.30.

On Sunday, November 25th, Amit Sinha sold 2,884 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $97,767.60.

On Thursday, November 15th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $194,347.01.

On Thursday, November 8th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $199,105.94.

On Thursday, November 1st, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $177,714.79.

On Thursday, October 25th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $169,014.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.56. 2,211,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,575. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -140.52. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,179,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,998,000 after acquiring an additional 919,305 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,363,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,649,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,277,000 after acquiring an additional 231,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after acquiring an additional 320,565 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 5,565.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,176,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

