Intelligent Investment Chain (IIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Intelligent Investment Chain (CURRENCY:IIC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Intelligent Investment Chain has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Intelligent Investment Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and HADAX. Intelligent Investment Chain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $108,331.00 worth of Intelligent Investment Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Intelligent Investment Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.02210408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00156297 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00210730 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024972 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Intelligent Investment Chain Token Profile

Intelligent Investment Chain’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Intelligent Investment Chain is medium.com/@iichain. Intelligent Investment Chain’s official Twitter account is @iichain. Intelligent Investment Chain’s official website is www.iicoin.io.

Intelligent Investment Chain Token Trading

Intelligent Investment Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Investment Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Investment Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Intelligent Investment Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Intelligent Investment Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Intelligent Investment Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.