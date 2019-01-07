Inter Parfums (IPAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands. They has been selected as the fragrance and beauty partner for a growing list of brands that include Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, Shanghai Tang, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is known for innovation, quality and its ability to capture the genetic code of each brand in the products it develops, manufactures and distributes worldwide. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IPAR. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $64.00 price objective on Inter Parfums and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.14 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $1,206,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,703.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 58.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

