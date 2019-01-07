Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Shares Gap Down to $75.67

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.02, but opened at $75.67. Intercontinental Exchange shares last traded at $73.38, with a volume of 4750729 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Johnathan H. Short sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $454,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,602 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

