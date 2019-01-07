Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Holdings Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,562,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,519 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,696,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,839,000 after acquiring an additional 65,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 171.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,671,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,201,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,215,000 after acquiring an additional 483,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,127,000 after acquiring an additional 301,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $203,001.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $20.73 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Macquarie raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

