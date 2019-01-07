Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$13.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Desjardins raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.31.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$12.25 on Thursday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

