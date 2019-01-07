Investors Sell Alibaba Group (BABA) on Strength (BABA)

Investors sold shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) on strength during trading on Monday. $503.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $573.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.06 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Alibaba Group had the 31st highest net out-flow for the day. Alibaba Group traded up $3.35 for the day and closed at $143.10

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.53.

The stock has a market cap of $357.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,321,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,467,191,000 after buying an additional 619,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,190,307,000 after buying an additional 849,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,190,307,000 after buying an additional 849,659 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,413,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,528,079,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,124,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,410,000 after buying an additional 1,345,385 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

