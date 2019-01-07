Investors Sell Alibaba Group (BABA) on Strength (BABA)

Investors sold shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) on strength during trading on Monday. $503.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $573.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.06 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Alibaba Group had the 31st highest net out-flow for the day. Alibaba Group traded up $3.35 for the day and closed at $143.10
BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.53.
The stock has a market cap of $357.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,321,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,467,191,000 after buying an additional 619,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,190,307,000 after buying an additional 849,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,190,307,000 after buying an additional 849,659 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,413,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,528,079,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,124,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,410,000 after buying an additional 1,345,385 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
