Investors Sell Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) on Strength (IWF)

Traders sold shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $88.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $191.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $102.68 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded up $1.37 for the day and closed at $133.14

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.0249 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWF. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 123,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,191,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 141,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $897,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

