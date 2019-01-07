iPass Inc. (IPAS) Receives $11.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research firms have commented on IPAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iPass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Maxim Group lowered shares of iPass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iPass in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of iPass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPass stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.25% of iPass worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

IPAS stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.23. iPass has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.10.

iPass Company Profile

iPass Inc provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

