iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Holdings Increased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 148.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,773.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 933.3% during the second quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.05. 3,027,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,255. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $205.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

