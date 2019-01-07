iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,574,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,405 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,537,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,482 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,245,852. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

