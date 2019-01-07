Issuer Direct (ISDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $11.95 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct during the third quarter worth $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Issuer Direct by 57.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Issuer Direct by 21.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Issuer Direct by 21.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct during the third quarter worth $1,377,000.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

