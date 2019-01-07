Ixcoin Reaches Market Cap of $344,225.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $344,225.00 and $65.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

I0Coin (I0C) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000093 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Ixcoin

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,047,145 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

