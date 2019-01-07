Jane Street Group LLC Has $597,000 Position in Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,716 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFGP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at $408,000. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 14.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $17.52 on Monday. Micro Focus International PLC – has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $34.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFGP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

