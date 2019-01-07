Jane Street Group LLC Has $610,000 Holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (GOEX)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,172 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.86% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:GOEX opened at $20.67 on Monday. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

