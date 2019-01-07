Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,710,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $58.98 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $68.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Top 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/jane-street-group-llc-lowers-stake-in-ishares-russell-top-200-etf-iwl.html.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.