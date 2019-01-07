JD.Com Inc (JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of JD.Com from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $102,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $140,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $160,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 1,497.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,074,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,264.00 and a beta of 1.16. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $104.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

