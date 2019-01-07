Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Assd Brit FOODS/ADR (ASBFY)

Assd Brit FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR in a research note issued on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Assd Brit FOODS/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

ASBFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Assd Brit FOODS/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $41.03.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Assd Brit FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Assd Brit FOODS/ADR’s payout ratio is 44.89%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

