Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on W W Grainger (GWW)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.25.

W W Grainger stock opened at $279.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1,195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

