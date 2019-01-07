John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) Insider Steven R. Pruchansky Purchases 695 Shares

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) insider Steven R. Pruchansky bought 695 shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $10,056.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE JHI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.91. 834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,458. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $18.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3167 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 164,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,393,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
