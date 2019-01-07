John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) Insider Steven R. Pruchansky Purchases 695 Shares

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) insider Steven R. Pruchansky bought 695 shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $10,056.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JHI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.91. 834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,458. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $18.12.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3167 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 164,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,393,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/john-hancock-investors-trust-jhi-insider-steven-r-pruchansky-purchases-695-shares.html.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.