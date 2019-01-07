JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ceconomy (CEC1) a €3.00 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEC1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Independent Research set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. equinet set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.28 ($4.98).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €3.50 ($4.07) on Monday. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 52-week high of €29.50 ($34.30).

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

