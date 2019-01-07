JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 1,441.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 246,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 230,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 365,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 186,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

AVID opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.94. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $104.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BWS Financial raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

