JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Decreased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $100.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $335.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

