JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Amber Road Inc (AMBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Amber Road worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 128.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 43,615 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amber Road in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amber Road in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amber Road by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 250,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amber Road by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 40,206 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBR stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Amber Road Inc has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amber Road Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amber Road news, insider Nathan Pieri sold 7,400 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $73,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,026.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 3,720 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $36,493.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,835. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

AMBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amber Road presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

