JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,747,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 267,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $64.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2093 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/jpmorgan-diversified-return-emerging-markets-equity-etf-jpem-holdings-increased-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.