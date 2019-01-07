KITOV PHARMA LT/S (KTOV) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.00. 644,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,359,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The firm has a market cap of $17.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.19.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

