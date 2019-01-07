Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.88 ($11.49).

KCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Independent Research set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.40 ($14.42) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

ETR KCO opened at €6.26 ($7.28) on Monday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €8.91 ($10.36) and a fifty-two week high of €11.32 ($13.16).

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

