Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.79. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $4.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $14.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $14.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.03 to $19.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $261.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 21,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $139.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lam Research has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

