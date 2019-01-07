Lamb Weston (LW) PT Set at $85.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) has been assigned a $85.00 target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, CL King cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.03. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.08 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 110.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $198,541,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $54,064,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 82.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,369,000 after purchasing an additional 592,622 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $26,306,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

