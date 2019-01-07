Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LOGP) Trading Up 13.3%

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP)’s share price was up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Approximately 1,494,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

