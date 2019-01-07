Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys 695 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,051 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,488,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,015,000 after acquiring an additional 105,318 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,414,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,183,000 after acquiring an additional 474,529 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,427,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,933,000 after acquiring an additional 202,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,467,000 after acquiring an additional 370,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $92.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $99,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $100,028.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,374.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.05.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

