Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 7,921.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 84.7% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph J. Deangelo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,849,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $37.55 on Monday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. HD Supply had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

