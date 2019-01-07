Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.50 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 19.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 412.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 565,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after acquiring an additional 146,311 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNS. BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Varonis Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Varonis Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

VRNS stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

