Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Service Co. International (SCI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,950,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,441,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,717,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,127,000 after purchasing an additional 694,662 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,791,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,810,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $426,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,672.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,985 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $40.25 on Monday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 43.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

