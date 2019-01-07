Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,051 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,278,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,695,000 after purchasing an additional 161,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,184,000 after purchasing an additional 147,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $389,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $71,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $925,166.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,312 shares of company stock worth $5,304,539. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.37 and a beta of 0.99. Mimecast Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $46.87.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Summit Insights lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

