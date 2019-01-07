Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) – Equities researchers at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, January 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst K. Ford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:LPT opened at $41.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $46.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 723.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter worth $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth $168,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter worth $193,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,843 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $311,493.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

