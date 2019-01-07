Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $280.00 price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND stock traded up $4.72 on Monday, reaching $142.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,185. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $128.20 and a 52 week high of $278.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 73.78%. The business had revenue of $45.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,090,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,721,000 after purchasing an additional 66,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,721,000 after purchasing an additional 66,789 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26,645.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 93,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 93,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.