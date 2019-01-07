Lightpaycoin Trading Down 1.6% This Week (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Lightpaycoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Lightpaycoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and $19,152.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00008884 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.02197190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00155995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00209181 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024907 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024917 BTC.

About Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,019,876 coins and its circulating supply is 4,998,331 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin. Lightpaycoin’s official website is lightpaycoin.org.

Lightpaycoin Coin Trading

Lightpaycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightpaycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

