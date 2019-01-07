Lindsay Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Lindsay has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Lindsay has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lindsay to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

LNN traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $96.06. 107,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,025. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Lindsay had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LNN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Sidoti cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lindsay from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $70.00 price objective on Lindsay and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

