Liquid Holdings Group (LIQDQ) vs. Changyou.Com (CYOU) Financial Review

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Liquid Holdings Group and Changyou.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Changyou.Com 1 2 0 0 1.67

Changyou.Com has a consensus price target of $33.43, indicating a potential upside of 87.20%. Given Changyou.Com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Changyou.Com is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Changyou.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Changyou.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Changyou.Com $580.26 million 1.62 $108.83 million $2.04 8.75

Changyou.Com has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Holdings Group.

Risk & Volatility

Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -1.28, indicating that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Changyou.Com has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Changyou.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Changyou.Com 21.15% 10.11% 6.08%

Summary

Changyou.Com beats Liquid Holdings Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. provides proprietary cloud-based trading and portfolio management solution primarily in the United States. Its solution integrates order and execution management with real-time risk management, reporting, shadow accounting, and managed services in a single platform for the financial services community. The company's Liquid platform consists of the LiquidTrade, a trading platform; LiquidMetrics, a risk metrics platform; and LiquidView, a shadow accounting platform. The company offers support services to assist in the implementation and utilization of its platform. It serves hedge fund managers, asset managers, and wealth management offices. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey. On February 25, 2006, the voluntary petition of Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 27, 2016.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots from movie theater operators for advertisers. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 5.5 million total average monthly active accounts; and 2.0 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

