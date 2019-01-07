Londonmetric Property (LMP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on Londonmetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 191 ($2.50).

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 175.80 ($2.30) on Monday. Londonmetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 149.10 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 189.10 ($2.47).

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 4.40 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39), for a total value of £20,130 ($26,303.41).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.