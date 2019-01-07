Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,775,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.96. 522,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,963. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

